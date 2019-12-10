Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai announces price hike from January 2020

December 10, 2019, 02:03 PM IST by Santosh Nair
- The brand currently sells 12 car models that include the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Tucson and the Kona Electric

- HMIL currently has 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific

Hyundai has just issued a press statement revealing their intent to bump up prices of its cars from January 2020 onwards.

The brand emphasized that its entire range will go through the price revision due to rise in input and material costs. As of now it is unclear as to what the extent of the price rise will be, but expect various models/fuel types to carry different increments.   

Stay tuned to CarWale for more news on the price hike closer to the revision dates.

