Honda now offering car warranty up to 10 years

Honda is now offering 'Anytime warranty' for up to 10 years/1,20,000km on all its cars. Under this new scheme, an authorised Honda dealer will repair or replace any part which proves to be defective within the limits of this warranty at no charges to the customer for the new parts and labour.

It should now also be noted that Anytime warranty gives a coverage of one year/20,000km. For a car to be eligible, its age should be less than seven years from the policy start date. Also, its odometer reading should not exceed 1,00,000km from the vehicle’s date of purchase. This policy can be purchased even a month before the expiry of the existing extended warranty or Anytime warranty.

Another advantage of this HondaCare Anytime warranty program is that it is officially being offered by Honda Car India Ltd. This means that a Honda car owner is given the flexibility of being able to use any of the Honda's authorised dealer service facilities anywhere in India. Interestingly, this new Anytime warranty is also freely transferable to the next owner of the vehicle.