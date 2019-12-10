MG ZS EV feature list revealed

-Second vehicle from MG for India and is a pure EV

-Launch in January 2020

The feature list of the MG ZS EV has been revealed ahead of its launch in January 2020. Unveiled inthe country on December 5, this is MGs second car for India and is a pure EV. The car is expected to get multiple variants and the features listed here are for the top-of-the-line version.

Exterior design

The exterior design of the ZS EV is similar to that of the regular ZS with the crossover appearance, flared wheel arches and full LED lighting package. The all-important charging point is in front of the car and can be accessed by lifting the badge. In addition, you also get a tyre-pressure monitoring system, rear disc brakes, ABS+EBD, ESP, hill descent and ascent control. The MG logo is illuminated while the wheels are 17-inch machine cut alloy wheels.

Cabin features

The feature list on the ZS EV is quite comprehensive for a car in this segment. The whole cabin is trimmed out in artificial leather including the steering wheel. In addition, you also get a power driver’s seat, 60:40 split folding rear seats, driver arm rest, rain sensing wipers, button start, panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 airfilter and climate control with rear vents.

Touchscreen infotainment system

The ZS EV will be offered with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will sport the latest version of MG’s interface along with the automaker’s i-SMART connected car technology. Also included in the package will be a full interface to monitor the ZS EV’s powertrain.

Powertrain

The ZS EV will be powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack. This pack is capable of a range of 340km while the motor has an output of 140bhp/353Nm. The 0-100kmph time is 8.5 seconds.