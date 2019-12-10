India-bound new Mercedes-Benz GLA continues testing ahead of debut

- The new-gen GLA will be revealed on 11 December

- Expected to arrive in India by late-2020

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up for the digital reveal of the new-gen GLA. But ahead of that, our spy sleuths caught a barely camouflaged prototype of the baby SUV doing final rounds of testing in its German hometown. Of what can be seen, the GLA appears to have grown in size while adopting a proper SUV stance.

Under the concealed front, there are a new set of headlamps with a sleeker design which will match the new family face. Meanwhile, the grille and the front bumper are reworked as well and we expect more cladding on the bottom of the bumper. In profile, the cladded wheel arches are squared-off. Moreover, the new GLA seems to ride taller than the outgoing model. At the back, the new taillight design will be akin to the one seen on the GLE. And the rear bumpers also get an integrated exhaust adding a sporty touch to the stout stance.

The increased dimension will help the GLA step-up from the A-Class hatchback on which it is based upon, however, it still appears smaller than the GLC. Meanwhile, the larger dimension will also free up more space inside the cabin. Compared to the outgoing model, the new GLA will have newer features, added creature comfort, and new-age driver’s assistance systems. We expect equipment from more expensive models to be offered with the new GLA as well.

Powertrain options for the new five-seater are yet to be revealed. However, given that it is based on the A-Class, we could expect similar engine options here. This will include a 300bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol along with a smaller 1.4-litre unit. Meanwhile, a hybrid powerplant will also be a part of the line-up before the performance-oriented 35 AMG and 45 AMG models arrive.

After its digital debut tomorrow, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected on sale in the international markets by mid-2020. On the other hand, we expect an India debut by the end of next year.