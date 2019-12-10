BS6 compliant Honda City launched in India, starts at Rs 9.91 lakhs

- BS6 petrol Honda City introduced ahead of April 2020 deadline

- BS6 diesel to be introduced at a later date

- Except for base SV variant, the rest get advanced infotainment system - Digipad 2.0

Japanese car manufacturer Honda has introduced a BS6 compliant petrol version of the City in India at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda will begin the sale of this model ahead of the 1 April 2020 deadline. The BS6 diesel version of the Honda City will be introduced at a later date. With this, Honda Cars India now has three BS6 complaint petrol models in India - CR-V, Civic and the newly introduced City.

Except for the base SV manual transmission variant, all the other variants feature an advanced infotainment system - Digipad 2.0. The 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, it also gets a host of advanced functions like in-built satellite linked turn-by-turn navigation, live traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, voice command, messages, Bluetooth hands-free telephony and audio along with wireless infrared remote.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of Government of India. The launch of BS-6 Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-6 versions of other models in our line-up.” He further added, “The new Digipad 2.0 in the Honda City will provide enhanced features, along with greater access and connectivity on the go to our customers, thereby delivering ease and convenience,”.

The prices for the BS6 compliant Honda City models are as follows –

SV MT – Rs 9,91,000

V MT – Rs 10,65,900

VX MT – Rs 11,82,000

ZX MT – Rs 13,01,000

V CVT – Rs 12,01,000

VX CVT – Rs 13,12,000

ZX CVT - Rs 14,31,000