Renault Captur, Lodgy and Duster available with discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

December 10, 2019, 03:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Renault Captur, Lodgy and Duster available with discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

- Renault Captur available with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakhs

- Cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs offered on the Lodgy

A few Renault India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range for the month of December 2019. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, complimentary insurance, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and extended warranty.

The Renault Captur is available with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakhs while the Lodgy is offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs. The facelifted Duster can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and complimentary insurance for the first year.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid facelift include a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a four-year warranty. Additionally, the model is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 (if exchanged with a Renault vehicle) or a loyalty discount of Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Triber

