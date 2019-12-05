Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Elantra, Tucson and Creta

Hyundai offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Elantra, Tucson and Creta

December 05, 2019, 08:45 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
36217 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Elantra, Tucson and Creta

A few Hyundai India dealerships are offering large discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The discounts are not valid for models including the Kona, Venue, Elantra facelift and Creta 1.4 variants.

The Hyundai Elantra (pre-facelift) and Tucson can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakhs and an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 each. The Creta 1.6 petrol and diesel variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Verna include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i20 Nios is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 (including the Prime variant) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Xcent is offered with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The i20 Active is available with a cash discount and corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The Era and Magna Plus trims of the Hyundai Elite i20 are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other trims of the premium hatchback from Hyundai are offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Xcent
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • i20 Active
  • Hyundai i20 Active
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.56 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.75 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.17 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.58 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.58 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.3 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.16 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in