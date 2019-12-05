Hyundai offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakhs on Elantra, Tucson and Creta

A few Hyundai India dealerships are offering large discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The discounts are not valid for models including the Kona, Venue, Elantra facelift and Creta 1.4 variants.

The Hyundai Elantra (pre-facelift) and Tucson can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakhs and an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 each. The Creta 1.6 petrol and diesel variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 65,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Verna include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i20 Nios is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 (including the Prime variant) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Xcent is offered with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The i20 Active is available with a cash discount and corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The Era and Magna Plus trims of the Hyundai Elite i20 are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other trims of the premium hatchback from Hyundai are offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.