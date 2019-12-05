EXCLUSIVE: More powerful Tata Altroz with turbo petrol engine to launch next year

- Will get a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will make 100bhp and 140Nm

- Will be paired to a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT

- Expected to be launched during the festive period next year

Tata Motors revealed the Altroz on 3 December, and we will soon bring you our first drive review of the premium hatchback on 9 December. We already know that the Tata Altroz will be offered with two BS6 engines at launch - a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor. However, we have some exclusive details for enthusiasts looking out for a performance-oriented version. A turbocharged petrol motor is under development for the Altroz, and will make its way into production soon.

The aforementioned model will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged (VGT), BS6 petrol engine that will put out a maximum of 100bhp (102PS) and a peak torque of 140Nm (83Kw). This motor will be available with two transmissions - a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. Unlike the dry-clutch DCT's in the Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos, the dual-clutch automatic gearbox in the Altroz will be a wet-clutch unit. So, it is unlikely to face heating issue.

We can also confirm that the Tata Altroz will be launched in India in January 2020. Our sources claim that the performance-oriented Altroz will enter into production soon, and a market launch can be expected around the festive period (August to October 2020). The hot hatch will feature a more sophisticated suspension setup, which should augment its handling prowess.

We can also expect the hot hatchback to feature certain cosmetic changes to complement its sporty demeanour. As far as pricing is concerned, the turbocharged Tata Altroz is expected to carry a premium of around Rs 30,000 over the regular version. The sportier Altroz will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS and the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI.