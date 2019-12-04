Jaguar XE launched in India: Now in pictures

Post much wait Jaguar has launched the updated XE in India at a starting price of Rs 44.98 lakhs. Changes in the new model are limited to cosmetic detailing while mechanically it gets the existing engine options but with a BS6 upgrade. Here below are the top highlights of newly launched Jaguar XE:-

The fascia of the updated Jaguar XE features a sharper bumper and tweaked LED lights that render it a sporty stance.

The vehicle gets a set of newly designed alloy wheels for freshness.

The rear section looks new due to the updated taillamps and the revised bumper with a tweaked diffuser.

The top spec SE variant gets a fully digital instrument cluster.

The new Jaguar SE features a larger touchscreen infotainment unit.

The rotary gear selector knob has been replaced by a pistol grip gear selector.

The newly launched Jaguar XE is powered by BS6 compliant Ingenium petrol and it is available with a diesel engine option as well.