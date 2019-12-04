Please Tell Us Your City

Jaguar XE launched in India: Now in pictures

December 04, 2019, 09:18 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Jaguar XE launched in India: Now in pictures

Post much wait Jaguar has launched the updated XE in India at a starting price of Rs 44.98 lakhs. Changes in the new model are limited to cosmetic detailing while mechanically it gets the existing engine options but with a BS6 upgrade. Here below are the top highlights of newly launched Jaguar XE:-

Jaguar XE Exterior

The fascia of the updated Jaguar XE features a sharper bumper and tweaked LED lights that render it a sporty stance.    

Jaguar XE Exterior

The vehicle gets a set of newly designed alloy wheels for freshness. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

The rear section looks new due to the updated taillamps and the revised bumper with a tweaked diffuser.

Jaguar XE Interior

The top spec SE variant gets a fully digital instrument cluster.

Jaguar XE Interior

The new Jaguar SE features a larger touchscreen infotainment unit.

Jaguar XE Interior

The rotary gear selector knob has been replaced by a pistol grip gear selector. 

Jaguar XE Exterior

The newly launched Jaguar XE is powered by BS6 compliant Ingenium petrol and it is available with a diesel engine option as well.

Jaguar XE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 53.55 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 56.69 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 52.24 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 54.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 50.06 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 54.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 50.85 Lakhs onwards

