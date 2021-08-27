Jaguar XF and XE R-Dynamic Black revealed; could be India bound

- Blacked-out accents and added features

- Available across all powertrain choices

Jaguar has spruced up the XE and XF line-up with the introduction of the R-Dynamic Black edition for the UK market. Based on the R-Dynamic S variant, the Black edition of the two sedans benefit from blacked-out accents inside and out along with additional features and equipment.

The Black Pack brings in a gloss black finish on the mirror caps, side sills, grille, window surrounds, fenders, and badges. On the XF Sportback, even the roof rails are done in black. The privacy glass and a panoramic roof are now standard on the XE R-Dynamic Black. The 19-inch wheels with a gloss black finish are paired with red brake callipers.

The XE Black is offered in Firenze Red, Bluefire, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black or new Ostuni White. And the XF Black is available in the full range of colours. On the inside, there are gloss grey ebony veneers in the XE and satin charcoal ash for the XF. Even the pedals are done in a bright metal finish. And the ambient lighting colours are expanded from 10 to 30.

In terms of powertrain, the R-Dynamic Black models are powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The latter also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. All engines are matched to eight-speed automatic transmissions and are available either with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Prices for the Jaguar XE R-Dynamic Black start from 33,470 pounds while the prices for the XF Saloon and Sportbrake R-Dynamic Black models commence from 37,535 pounds and 39,395 pounds respectively. The Black edition pair is expected to make its way to India as well.