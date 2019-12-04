MG ZS EV to be officially unveiled in India tomorrow; Launch in January 2020

-The production version is expected to come in multiple variants

-44.5kWh battery pack with IP67 dust and water resistance rating

The MG ZS EV will be officially unveiled in India tomorrow with a launch slated to take place in January 2020. This is the second car from the Chinese manufacturer for the Indian market since its arrival here earlier this year.

It’s based on the MG ZS and looks the same save for the EV badges at the front and rear. The cabin is a similar story with a fully digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, massive display for the touchscreen infotainment system and connected car technology.

We brought you exclusive information on the ZS EVs battery pack as well as the safety technology on offer when it launched in India next month. You can read about the battery pack here and the safety feature here.

The MG ZS EV will be a direct rival for the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV which is currently the only locally manufactured full EV on sale in India today. We expect that MG will price the ZS EV in the range of Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs.