Maruti to hike prices across car models in January 2020

Maruti Suzuki plans to increase prices of its models next month. This decision has been taken after reviewing input and freight costs.

The manufacturer has not specified the exact increment in prices or date, as this will vary from model to model and also depend upon the variant of the car. The variant-wise prices will be available in the New Year. All dealerships will be informed and follow the new pricing then.

This price hike doesn't come as a surprise as many carmakers will have to take these steps due to the rise in production costs. So we can expect more manufacturers to join the bandwagon soon. On a different note, apart from the cars being updated according to the new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 fuel emission norms, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch BS6 petrol versions of the Brezza and S-Cross. We can expect these to be introduced by April 1, 2020, when the BS6 norms are set to kick in.