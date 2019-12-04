Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti to hike prices across car models in January 2020

Maruti to hike prices across car models in January 2020

December 04, 2019, 02:20 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
20870 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti to hike prices across car models in January 2020

- Price increase across all cars in portfolio

- Exact hike will be announced soon

- Primarily to off-set increasing input costs

Maruti Suzuki plans to increase prices of its models next month. This decision has been taken after reviewing input and freight costs.

The manufacturer has not specified the exact increment in prices or date, as this will vary from model to model and also depend upon the variant of the car. The variant-wise prices will be available in the New Year. All dealerships will be informed and follow the new pricing then.

This price hike doesn't come as a surprise as many carmakers will have to take these steps due to the rise in production costs. So we can expect more manufacturers to join the bandwagon soon. On a different note, apart from the cars being updated according to the new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 fuel emission norms, Maruti Suzuki plans to launch BS6 petrol versions of the Brezza and S-Cross. We can expect these to be introduced by April 1, 2020, when the BS6 norms are set to kick in.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.39 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.06 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.04 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.07 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.69 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.78 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in