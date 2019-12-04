Ford makes ownership hassle-free for specially-abled customers

- Warranty protection on vehicles fitted with government-approved after-market driver assistance kits

- Ford will offer exclusive finance schemes, assistance in documentation and government incentives to support owners with special physical needs

Ford India has announced an initiative that will make car ownership easy for customers with special physical needs.

The car maker added that it will protect the warranty on specially-abled Ford customer’s vehicles that have been retrofitted with RTO-approved driver assistance kits. Usually customers are afraid of retrofitting any sort of accessory or equipment (warranty period) which is not approved by the manufacturer, as the car’s warranty stands to get cancelled. With this initiative in place, Ford eliminates any cause for concern; at least in this context.

Additionally, a host of other benefits will also be offered on the purchase. These include special interest rates on the car loan, assistance in documentation, and securing the excise tax waiver along with insurance concessions from the relevant authorities.

Vinay Raina, Director - Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “At Ford, we’re committed to having a positive impact on the world, while continuing to build a successful business. We look to not help but empower differently-abled people to get behind the wheel of their favourite Ford without worrying about warranty or the cost of service.”