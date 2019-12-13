Hyundai launches new digital initiatives to strengthen its service commitment

- ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and ‘Hyundai Care’ app are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the new age Indians

- Claims to provide convenience, personalization and value

Hyundai has just added two services to its portfolio that are platforms based on which the car maker can improve its service commitment to customers.

‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ is a communication platform that will provide updates to a customer during the entire vehicle service process; starting from online service booking to post service feedback. ‘Hyundai Care’ is an app that boasts of a user-friendly interface which will meet the evolving needs of the digitally-connected millennial. Customers can experience a host of features such as booking a service, 360-degree view of the car, book a car, request for test drive, monthly offer updates and much more.

S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is always at the forefront of introducing path breaking solutions for the customers’ ‘Peace of Mind’ by offering them convenience and quality time.”