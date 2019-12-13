Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai launches new digital initiatives to strengthen its service commitment

Hyundai launches new digital initiatives to strengthen its service commitment

December 13, 2019, 08:53 PM IST by Santosh Nair
51738 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai launches new digital initiatives to strengthen its service commitment

- ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ and ‘Hyundai Care’ app are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the new age Indians

- Claims to provide convenience, personalization and value

Hyundai has just added two services to its portfolio that are platforms based on which the car maker can improve its service commitment to customers. 

‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ is a communication platform that will provide updates to a customer during the entire vehicle service process; starting from online service booking to post service feedback. ‘Hyundai Care’ is an app that boasts of a user-friendly interface which will meet the evolving needs of the digitally-connected millennial. Customers can experience a host of features such as booking a service, 360-degree view of the car, book a car, request for test drive, monthly offer updates and much more.

S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is always at the forefront of introducing path breaking solutions for the customers’ ‘Peace of Mind’ by offering them convenience and quality time.”

  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Hyundai Santro
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • i20 Active
  • Hyundai i20 Active
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.56 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.75 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.17 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.58 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.58 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.3 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.45 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.16 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in