Tata Altroz EV spied testing in India for the first time

- Altroz EV will incorporate the Tata Ziptron EV technology

- Will be underpinned by the ALFA architecture

- Expected to have a driving range of 250-300 km

Tata Motors showcased the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, earlier this year. Back then, the company had stated that it will launch the Altroz EV within two years. And now, the first-ever test mule of the Tata Altroz EV has been spied testing in India.

The Altroz EV was spotted testing in Pune alongside the Tata Nexon EV. The latter is set to be officially unveiled in India on 19 December. Like it's IC engine counterpart, the Tata Altroz EV will be based on the ALFA architecture, which is not only scalable but is developed to incorporate electric powertrains.

The Altroz EV will feature Tata's Ziptron electric vehicle technology, which will first debut in the Nexon EV. The state-of-the-art technology features a high voltage system that is claimed to offer zippy performance, fast charging capability, long driving range, eight years warranty on the battery pack and IP67 dust and waterproof safety rating.

The Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor that is expected to offer a driving range of up to 250-300 km on a single charge. This should make it an able city car and an occasional highway muncher. The battery pack will be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes using a DC fast charger. The Altroz EV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakhs (ex-showroom).