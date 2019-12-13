Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Altroz EV spied testing in India for the first time

Tata Altroz EV spied testing in India for the first time

December 13, 2019, 11:51 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
28603 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Altroz EV spied testing in India for the first time

- Altroz EV will incorporate the Tata Ziptron EV technology

- Will be underpinned by the ALFA architecture

- Expected to have a driving range of 250-300 km

Tata Motors showcased the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, earlier this year. Back then, the company had stated that it will launch the Altroz EV within two years. And now, the first-ever test mule of the Tata Altroz EV has been spied testing in India.

The Altroz EV was spotted testing in Pune alongside the Tata Nexon EV. The latter is set to be officially unveiled in India on 19 December. Like it's IC engine counterpart, the Tata Altroz EV will be based on the ALFA architecture, which is not only scalable but is developed to incorporate electric powertrains.

The Altroz EV will feature Tata's Ziptron electric vehicle technology, which will first debut in the Nexon EV. The state-of-the-art technology features a high voltage system that is claimed to offer zippy performance, fast charging capability, long driving range, eight years warranty on the battery pack and IP67 dust and waterproof safety rating.

The Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor that is expected to offer a driving range of up to 250-300 km on a single charge. This should make it an able city car and an occasional highway muncher. The battery pack will be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes using a DC fast charger. The Altroz EV is expected to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakhs (ex-showroom).

  • Tata
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
  • Tata Altroz EV
  • Altroz EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

New Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 Review

The Tata Safari Storme Varicor 400 in its lates ...

2091 Likes
299792 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in