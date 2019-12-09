Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Nexon EV to be officially unveiled on December 19

December 09, 2019, 11:06 PM IST by Carwale Team
-First EV to be based on Tata’s Ziptron technology

-Production spec model will also debut design for facelifted Nexon

The Tata Nexon will officially debut in India on December 19. As the name suggests, it is an electric version of the Nexon and is underpinned by Tata’s new Ziptron platform. This car will also debut the updated design for the Nexon range.

We have already looked into the technical specifications of the Nexon EV as well as details about its battery and the fact that the battery pack will get an eight-year warranty, a segment first. Tata has already hinted that the Nexon EV will be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 17 lakhs and get connected car technology.

Tata will sell the Nexon EV, initially, from select dealerships in major metro cities and probably introduce the car to smaller cities and towns as the charging infrastructure starts to develop in the foreseeable future.   

