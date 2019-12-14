Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen India partners with Orix to offer leasing solutions

December 14, 2019, 11:13 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6273 Views
Be the first to comment
- Volkswagen India and Orix Auto Infrastructure Services have signed a MoU to offer leasing solutions

- The leasing solutions will initially be offered in six metro cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Volkswagen India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services (OAIS). The collaboration comprises of a retail leasing solution that will offer a range of Volkswagen cars catering to start-up entrepreneurs, MSME’s, salaried individual and corporate professionals.

The monthly lease rental for the Volkswagen model range will start at Rs 17,647 and will be offered through the Corporate Business Centre (CBC) present in six metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Gradually, the program will be extended to other CBCs as well in the country.

Volkswagen Vento Exterior

Customers can avail the leasing offer from a minimum period of two years to a maximum period of four years. The retail leasing solution encompasses of insurance, Volkswagen’s 4Ever Care program of four-year standard warranty and RSA as well as vehicle registration. The customers can opt for the leasing solution with maintenance or without based on their requirement.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, “At Volkswagen, customers have been at the core of our business. With our partnership with Orix, our customers will have the convenience and flexibility to drive premium mobility at a value for money proposition through a monthly rental. This will enhance financial independence for our customers with shorter periods of asset holding and no upfront capital requirement.”

