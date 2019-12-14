Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

2020 Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

December 14, 2019, 12:56 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
20217 Views
Be the first to comment
2020 Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

- Brazil-spec Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

- Offers good adult protection and child occupant protection 

The 2020 Brazilian-spec Toyota Corolla has scored five-stars in a fresh round of crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP. The 12th generation model gets seven airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. The new model has scored 29.41 out of potential 34 points for adult protection and 45 out of a potential 49 points for child occupant protection. The Toyota Corolla bodyshell was deemed to be ‘stable’ and ‘capable of withstanding further loadings’. 

In the side pole impact test, the vehicle offered good protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis whereas in the side impact test similar results came out along with additional protection to the thorax. Moreover, the vehicle provided marginal chest protection and the rear facing child seat offered good protection in frontal crash test. The vehicle is based on the TNGA platform and it is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 174bhp and a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Corolla Altis
  • Corolla Altis
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Toyota Corolla Altis Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.7 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.75 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 19.28 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 19.65 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 20 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 18.3 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 20.17 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 18.46 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 18.5 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New Toyota Innova Crysta

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: The All New Toyota Inno ...

1624 Likes
993099 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

1694 Likes
120803 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in