2020 Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

- Brazil-spec Toyota Corolla scores five-stars in Latin NCAP

- Offers good adult protection and child occupant protection

The 2020 Brazilian-spec Toyota Corolla has scored five-stars in a fresh round of crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP. The 12th generation model gets seven airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. The new model has scored 29.41 out of potential 34 points for adult protection and 45 out of a potential 49 points for child occupant protection. The Toyota Corolla bodyshell was deemed to be ‘stable’ and ‘capable of withstanding further loadings’.

In the side pole impact test, the vehicle offered good protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis whereas in the side impact test similar results came out along with additional protection to the thorax. Moreover, the vehicle provided marginal chest protection and the rear facing child seat offered good protection in frontal crash test. The vehicle is based on the TNGA platform and it is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 174bhp and a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors.