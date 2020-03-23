Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota India halts production at its Karnataka plant temporarily

Toyota India halts production at its Karnataka plant temporarily

March 23, 2020, 09:39 AM IST by Santosh Nair
6268 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota India halts production at its Karnataka plant temporarily

- As a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 

- Safety of TKM employees has urged the company to take this decision; until further notice 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has decided to suspend production at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. 

Although the Government of Karnataka has asked for all labour-intensive industries to work at 50 percent of their strength on alternate days, TKM has voluntarily decided to temporarily halt production in its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further announcements are made.

This has been done keeping in mind the safety of employees. Moreover, TKM has also expanded the ‘Work from Home’ policy for all its employees in its Regional SBUs (Strategic Business Units) in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. 

Car manufacturers around the globe have also temporarily ceased car and ancillaries production to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Corolla Altis
  • Corolla Altis
  • Yaris
  • etios liva
  • toyota etios liva
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Platinum Etios
  • Toyota Platinum Etios
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1565 Likes
165881 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3396 Likes
312408 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in