Toyota India halts production at its Karnataka plant temporarily

- As a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19

- Safety of TKM employees has urged the company to take this decision; until further notice

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has decided to suspend production at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Although the Government of Karnataka has asked for all labour-intensive industries to work at 50 percent of their strength on alternate days, TKM has voluntarily decided to temporarily halt production in its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further announcements are made.

This has been done keeping in mind the safety of employees. Moreover, TKM has also expanded the ‘Work from Home’ policy for all its employees in its Regional SBUs (Strategic Business Units) in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore.

Car manufacturers around the globe have also temporarily ceased car and ancillaries production to prevent the spread of COVID-19.