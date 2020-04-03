Toyota Corolla Altis officially discontinued in India

- Toyota bids farewell to the Corolla Altis

- The sedan will not be upgraded to comply with the BS6 norms

- Service and spare parts for the car will be offered as is

While announcing the sales numbers for March 2020, Toyota also communicated that it has pulled the plug on the Corolla Altis along with the Etios series of cars. This decision was taken as the cars will not be upgraded to comply with the latest BS6 emission norms.

Thankfully, the carmaker was able to liquidate all its BS4 stock at dealership level before the lockdown. It had withheld its sales by 50 per cent so that there was no burden on the dealer network. The month of March also witnessed the last batch of the Etios series being exported and the Corolla Altis being manufactured at company's plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

However, Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has ensured that it will continue to cater to existing customers' needs of these cars through Toyota's service outlets. All the service-related requirements and genuine spare parts will be made available for these discontinued models.

TKM also said that this transition is a part of Toyotas global product strategy that ensures to service the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. The existing manufacturing facilities at Bidadi will resume operations post the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Fortuner and Innova Crysta will be produced at the first plant, while the Camry Hybrid and the Yaris will continue to be manufactured at the second plant.