  Hyundai Creta records lower sales than Kia Seltos in March 2020

Hyundai Creta records lower sales than Kia Seltos in March 2020

April 03, 2020, 08:40 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
174 Views
Hyundai Creta records lower sales than Kia Seltos in March 2020

- Hyundai dispatched 6,703 units of the Creta in March 2020

- 2020 Creta has received over 14,000 bookings

- Kia Seltos is still the bestselling SUV in the segment

Hyundai Motors India has dispatched 6,703 units of the all-new Creta in March 2020. In comparison, the Kia Seltos recorded sales of 7,466 units during the same period. Now, although the numbers seem lower than what these SUV usually garner, we should take into consideration that the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown has forced carmakers to halt their dispatches.

Hyundai Creta Interior

Hyundai launched the new Creta in India on 18 March, just before the lockdown. And at the time of launch, Hyundai announced that it has received over 14,000 bookings for the Creta. That said, with bookings pilling up and production operations on hold, it will be an uphill task for Hyundai to meet customers’ demands to timely deliver their vehicles.

Hyundai Creta Exterior

The Hyundai Creta is priced in India between Rs 9.99-17.20 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, these prices are introductory, and Hyundai will realign the prices in a few months. The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available with the same engine/transmission options as the Kia Seltos. That said, where the Seltos 1.4 TGDi is also available with a six-speed manual transmission, the Creta only gets a seven-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol motor.

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

