Kia Seltos scores a hat-trick as the bestselling SUV in India in March

April 02, 2020, 08:29 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
13163 Views
Kia Seltos scores a hat-trick as the bestselling SUV in India in March

- Kia sells 7,466 units of the Seltos in March 

- Sales drop by 47 per cent in March as compared to February 2020 

Kia Seltos has once again emerged as the bestselling SUV in India in March, for the third time in a row. The company had sold 7,466 units of the Seltos SUV in India last month. However, the sales for the Seltos dropped by 47 per cent last month as compared to 14,024 units sold in India in February 2020. This steep drop in sales is attributed to nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That said, the car sales in India will be affected this month as well due to the ongoing lockdown till 14 April. 

Its competitor, MG sold 1,402 units of the Hector in India in March 2020. Kia Seltos was launched on India in August 2019 with BS6 powertrain options, which includes - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol motor puts out 115bhp/114Nm while the diesel is good for 155bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine delivers 140bhp/242Nm. 

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards

