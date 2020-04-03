Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW 5 Series facelift prototype spotted

BMW 5 Series facelift prototype spotted

April 03, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
11 Views
Be the first to comment
- The test mule has revamped head- and tail-lamps

- One of the two prototypes that’s been clicked is a sportier model

Our spy photographers have caught two prototypes of the BMW 5 Series facelift doing the rounds on the streets of Munich in Germany.

You can easily differentiate between the two test-mules. While the prototype with the larger air-dams point to a more powerful iteration like an M Sport model, the other one has slimmer air-dams and could be a lower variant.

BMW 5 Series Exterior

The BMW 5 Series is currently in its seventh generation form and the updated facelift version that you see here will serve as the mid-life facelift. As evident from the pictures, there are new headlights and tail lights. 

Likewise, the camouflaged front and rear sections also suggest that the upcoming 5 Series facelift could get extra tweaks. In light of this, a restyled grille on the same lines as the 3- and 7-Series models, may be on the cards. 

BMW 5 Series Exterior

Be that as it may, the engines on the 5 Series line-up may not see a dramatic change. They may just about see the regular tweaks to boost efficiency and become more emission-friendly. These updates will keep the 5 Series model fresh for the rest of its life-cycle in order to compete better with its rivals.

We will keep you posted of any updates in the time to come, so stay glued to the CarWale news section.

  • BMW
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
