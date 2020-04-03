Toyota bids farewell to all Etios car models in India

- Etios Liva, Platinum Etios and Etios Cross discontinued

- Etios cars not being upgraded to meet BS6 norms

- Existing Etios owners will continue to get service and spare parts

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) recently announced that it has stopped producing the Etios cars owing to the new BS6 emission norms. These cars will not be upgraded to the upcoming norms.

TKM while announcing its sales numbers also announced the discontinuation of the Etios series along with the Corolla Altis. This means all the three - Platinum Etios, Etios Liva and even the Etios Cross will no longer be sold in the Indian market. Nonetheless, the carmaker has assured all existing car owners that all service and spare parts related queries will be taken care of despite this discontinuation.

Way before the official announcement of the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, TKM had withheld 50 per cent of its sales to lessen the burden on dealers. Also, having successfully liquidated all its BS4 stocks even at the dealership level, the carmaker was quite prepared to bring about this change. This year it exported its final batch of 999 Etios cars as compared to the 844 units of Etios cars exported in March 2019. All cars were being manufactured at the automaker’s plant at Bidadi in Karnataka.

The end of this Etios saga doesn't come as a surprise especially with the advent of BS6 emission norms. It is a part of Toyota's global product strategy which ensures to cater to the changing customers' needs through new products and enhanced technologies. And while this still brings an end to an iconic journey that these cars have enjoyed in India, the first plant at Bidadi will continue to manufacture the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner. On the other hand, the second plant will produce the Yaris and the Camry Hybrid.