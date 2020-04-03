Please Tell Us Your City

  Tata Nexon XZ Plus S variants launched; prices start at Rs 10.10 lakh

Tata Nexon XZ Plus S variants launched; prices start at Rs 10.10 lakh

April 03, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Nexon XZ Plus S variants launched; prices start at Rs 10.10 lakh

- Tata Nexon XZ Plus S variant is offered in eight trims

- It is available in petrol and diesel as well as manual and automatic variants

Tata Motors has updated the Nexon variant list with the addition of the new S variant. The Nexon S variant is available in eight trims across petrol, diesel and automatic options, with prices starting at Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The Tata Nexon XZ Plus S is positioned between the XZ Plus and XZ Plus (O) variants. In addition to the features offered on the XZ Plus, the XZ Plus S comes equipped with leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and cruise control.

When compared with the XZ Plus (O) variant, the Tata Nexon XZ Plus S misses out on features such as steering mounted controls, voice control, live vehicle diagnostics, valet mode, vehicle live location and geo-fencing and trip analytics.

Following are the trim-wise prices for the Tata Nexon XZ Plus S (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India):

Nexon XZ Plus S petrol: Rs 10.10 lakh

Nexon XZ Plus S dual-tone petrol: Rs 10.30 lakh

Nexon XZA Plus S petrol: Rs 10.70 lakh

Nexon XZA Plus S dual-tone petrol: Rs 10.90 lakh

Nexon XZ Plus S diesel: Rs 11.60 lakh

Nexon XZ Plus S dual-tone diesel: Rs 11.80 lakh

Nexon XZA Plus S diesel: Rs 12.20 lakh

Nexon XZA Plus S dual-tone diesel: Rs 12.40 lakh

