Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volvo focuses on development of autonomous driving technology

Volvo focuses on development of autonomous driving technology

April 03, 2020, 04:12 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
474 Views
Be the first to comment
Volvo focuses on development of autonomous driving technology

- Invests in Zenuity software development company

- The newly formed company will be operational by later this year

Volvo has plans to boost the development of the autonomous driving technology in the coming years. With that in mind, the Scandinavian carmaker has invested in Zenuity, an assisted and autonomous driving software development company. The standalone company will be split into two parts to maximise the potential of Zenuity’s developments to date.

Zenuity is currently a 50-50 joint venture between Volvo Cars and Veoneer. One part of the new company will be focusing on the development and commercialisation of unsupervised autonomous drive software, and will be owned by Volvo Cars. Meanwhile, the second part will focus on the development and commercialisation of advanced driver assistance systems and will be integrated into Veoneer, an automotive safety equipment company based out of Stockholm, Sweden.

Under the joint ownership, Zenuity has developed a strong software platform for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems which both parent companies will continue to build upon and further develop. Volvo’s part of Zenuity will focus on development of unsupervised autonomous drive software that will be introduced in the next generation of cars based on Volvo’s SPA2 vehicle architecture. The new company will remain separate from Volvo Cars and run its own distribution channels.

Volvo plans to have the Zenuity operational by the third quarter of 2020. 

  • Volvo
  • XC60
  • Volvo XC60
  • Volvo XC40
  • XC40
  • S90
  • Volvo S90
  • New S60
  • Volvo New S60
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Volvo XC40 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.36 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 50.97 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 47.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 50.36 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 47.96 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 48.88 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 48.36 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 45.98 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 45.17 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in