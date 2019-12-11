Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota offering Corolla Altis, Innova Crysta and Glanza with discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakhs

December 11, 2019, 11:23 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Select Toyota dealers in India are offering huge discounts for the month of December 2019. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

The Toyota Corolla Altis can be availed with a discount of Rs 1 lakh and a corporate discount of Rs 50,000. The  units of Yaris G variant manufactured before September 2019 are available with benefits to the tune of Rs 1.30 lakhs. All variants of the Yaris produced after September 2019 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 15,000. 

Discounts on the Toyota Glanza include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 5,000 benefit of Toyota Edge. The Innova Crysta is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The Etios is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. There are no discounts on the Fortuner or the Camry.

