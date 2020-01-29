Toyota’s Bidadi plant is now a BS6 manufacturing facility

- Toyota fully supports the government’s initiative towards reducing emissions

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that its manufacturing plant in Bidadi has transitioned to a 100 percent BS6 compliant vehicle manufacturing facility.

The company introduced its first BS6 compliant petrol variant of Toyota Glanza in June 2019. This was followed by the BS6 petrol variant of the Yaris in December 2019, and the BS6 diesel variant of the Innova Crysta earlier this month.

The recent commencement of the BS6 diesel variant of Toyota Fortuner marks TKM’s complete transition. Bookings for BS6 Toyota vehicles have already begun, and deliveries would be made in a phased manner after BS6 diesel is freely available.

Naveen Soni, Senior VP, TKM said, “In our efforts to make a smooth transition to BS 6 emission norms for vehicles, we are delighted to announce a full compliance to BS VI well ahead of time. We have been successful in upgrading our vehicles to BS 6 technology before the stipulated timelines, thereby allowing us to focus on the production and sale of BS 6 vehicles.”