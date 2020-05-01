Toyota Corolla Cross SUV spied for the first time

- Will be based on the Toyota Corolla sedan

- Underpinned by the TNGA platform

- Global launch next year

Toyota is expanding its SUV portfolio internationally and one the latest additions will be a C-segment SUV. And now, first ever test mule of the Corolla based high-rider was spied testing in Thailand recently.

This crossover SUV is expected to get the Toyota Corolla Cross moniker, and it will be based on the modular TNGA platform. The mid-size SUV is internally codenamed 740B, and is expected to be launched in global markets in the first half of 2021.

The Corolla Cross will be positioned between the Toyota Yaris Cross and the RAV4 SUV, and will be a more practical alternative to the C-HR. Globally, it will rival the likes of the Honda HR-V, Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. While the test prototype is heavily camouflaged, we can confirm that the Corolla Cross features traditional two-box SUV design traits.

Powering this crossover SUV will be a set of 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre petrol hybrid engines. But depending on the markets, it may also get 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre gasoline motors. The Toyota Corolla Cross will initially go on sale in some South Asian markets, followed by South America and finally US and European markets. It will be produced at Toyota’s Brazil facility. That said, there's no word on whether Toyota will launch it in India.

