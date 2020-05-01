Ken Block unveils the next Gymkhana-mobile, the Hoonifox

- Based on the Ford Mustang Foxbody - Is designed by Ash Thorpe who has also designed the upcoming Batmobile If you thought the Mustang based Hoonicorn was as mental as it could get, Ken Block and his team have raised the bar even higher for his next Gymkhana-mobile. It’s called the Hoonifox because it is based on the Fox body Mustang which was essentially the third generation Mustang. The Fox platform is the longest-produced vehicle architecture by Ford Motor Company and featured a rear wheel drive, uni-body chassis designed for compact and mid-sized vehicles.

Now coming back to the Hoonifox, it has been designed by Ash Thorpe, who has designed the new Batmobile for the next Batman movie. Like Block's recent Gymkhana rides, the exterior of the Mustang has undergone a dramatic redesign, with the end product looking like something Bruce Wayne would be spotted in. Expect some mad amount of horsepower along, AWD and plenty of flame spitting.

While no date has been put on the next Gymkhana video, Block revealed that he's hoping to shoot it in Miami, where the fox-body will feel right at home. What would you like to see in the next Gymkhana video from Ken Block? Do mention in the comments.