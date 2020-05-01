Please Tell Us Your City

Datsun Redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

May 01, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Datsun Redi-GO facelift to be offered in four variants

- The model is expected to arrive with two powertrain options

Earlier this week, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift was teased ahead of the launch that could take place soon. Now, the variant wise features of the model have been leaked on the web. The updated Redi-GO will be offered in four variants including D, A, T and T (O). Bookings for the model will reportedly start on 15 May.

Datsun redi-GO Facelift Exterior

The upcoming Redi-GO facelift is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including a 0.8-litre petrol unit and a 1.0-litre petrol unit, both of which will be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Transmission options are likely to include the same five-speed manual gearbox as standard while an AMT unit could be offered with the top-end variant. Following are the variant-wise features.

Redi-GO facelift D:

14-inch wheels

Driver airbag

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Driver seat-belt reminder

Integrated head-rest (front and rear)

Three-point seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (driver only)

Halogen headlamps

Glove-box with storage

Redi-GO facelift A:

Power steering

Air-conditioning with cooler and heater

Second row folding seat

Immobilizer

Tachometer

Passenger side sun visor

Front and rear body coloured bumper

Chrome knob for AC controls

Redi-GO facelift T:

Remote key entry

2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, Aux-IN and USB

Remote locking

Central locking

Monotone 14-inch full steel wheel cover

Centre console with silver bezel

Body coloured outside door handles

Redi-GO facelift T (O):

LED DRLs

Passenger airbag

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear view camera

Three-point seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load limiter (driver and front passenger)

Dual-tone 14-inch wheel covers

Body coloured ORVMs

Manually folding ORVMs with inside adjustment function

