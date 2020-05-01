Datsun Redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

- Datsun Redi-GO facelift to be offered in four variants
- The model is expected to arrive with two powertrain options
Earlier this week, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift was teased ahead of the launch that could take place soon. Now, the variant wise features of the model have been leaked on the web. The updated Redi-GO will be offered in four variants including D, A, T and T (O). Bookings for the model will reportedly start on 15 May.
The upcoming Redi-GO facelift is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including a 0.8-litre petrol unit and a 1.0-litre petrol unit, both of which will be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Transmission options are likely to include the same five-speed manual gearbox as standard while an AMT unit could be offered with the top-end variant. Following are the variant-wise features.
Redi-GO facelift D:
14-inch wheels
Driver airbag
ABS with EBD
Reverse parking sensors
Driver seat-belt reminder
Integrated head-rest (front and rear)
Three-point seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (driver only)
Halogen headlamps
Glove-box with storage
Redi-GO facelift A:
Power steering
Air-conditioning with cooler and heater
Second row folding seat
Immobilizer
Tachometer
Passenger side sun visor
Front and rear body coloured bumper
Chrome knob for AC controls
Redi-GO facelift T:
Remote key entry
2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, Aux-IN and USB
Remote locking
Central locking
Monotone 14-inch full steel wheel cover
Centre console with silver bezel
Body coloured outside door handles
Redi-GO facelift T (O):
LED DRLs
Passenger airbag
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear view camera
Three-point seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load limiter (driver and front passenger)
Dual-tone 14-inch wheel covers
Body coloured ORVMs
Manually folding ORVMs with inside adjustment function