MG Hector retrofitted as an ambulance; donated to fight Conronavirus pandemic

May 01, 2020, 12:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
30 Views
MG Hector retrofitted as an ambulance; donated to fight Conronavirus pandemic

- MG Hector ambulance donated to healthcare authorities in Vadodara

- The vehicle conversion was completed in just 10 days

MG Motor India has donated a retrofitted Hector ambulance version to healthcare authorities in Vadodara. Looking at the immediate need for support, the vehicle conversion was completed within a span of 10 days. The model has been developed by MG India’s engineering team at Halol, in partnership with Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders.

A few feature highlights of the MG Hector ambulance include an auto loading stretcher, oxygen system with cylinder, jump seat for attendant, fire extinguisher, medicine cabinet with five parameter monitor, internal lighting and top light bar with siren and amplifier, inverter with battery and sockets and additional medical equipment.

MG Hector Interior

MG recently provided 100 units of the Hector for frontline warriors, details of which are available here. The company is also looking at cabin sterilization technology for its cars. The carmaker is also working on a 100 member women’s hostel to provide living spaces for its female associates near the manufacturing plant in Halol.

  • MG
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
