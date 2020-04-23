Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: 100 units of MG Hector to be provided for frontline warriors

April 23, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: 100 units of MG Hector to be provided for frontline warriors

- 100 units of the MG hector will be disinfected and delivered to the officials

- MG is also providing 100 units of the ZS EV in UK for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic

MG Motor India is providing 100 units of the Hector to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. MG Motor UK has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies across the country to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against COVID-19. The cars will be supplied via MG’s nationwide network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules. 

MG will follow the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ process to deploy these 100 Hector’s for the national service, details of which are available here. The carmaker has been offering support to communities during the current pandemic situation by donating ventilators and distributing health and hygiene kits, PPE kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, sanitiser sprayers as well as food and ration kits.

MG Hector Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.07 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 14.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.35 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.24 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.21 Lakh onwards

