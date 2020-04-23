Coronavirus pandemic: 100 units of MG Hector to be provided for frontline warriors

- 100 units of the MG hector will be disinfected and delivered to the officials

- MG is also providing 100 units of the ZS EV in UK for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic

MG Motor India is providing 100 units of the Hector to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. MG Motor UK has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies across the country to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against COVID-19. The cars will be supplied via MG’s nationwide network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules.

MG will follow the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ process to deploy these 100 Hector’s for the national service, details of which are available here. The carmaker has been offering support to communities during the current pandemic situation by donating ventilators and distributing health and hygiene kits, PPE kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, sanitiser sprayers as well as food and ration kits.