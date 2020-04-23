Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 Pebble Beach Concours cancelled

Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 Pebble Beach Concours cancelled

April 23, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
359 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 Pebble Beach Concours cancelled

- Was scheduled for August

- Supposed to be the 70th edition of the classic car show

Officials of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance have decided to cancel the 2020 show which was scheduled for August 16, 2020. The world’s biggest and most extravagant classic car show has stated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for cancellation of the 2020 edition. It was supposed to be the 70th edition of the Pebble Beach Concours this year.

Exterior

The car selection process for the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours was recently completed, and entrants were notified of their acceptance earlier this month. Many of the entrants have been working on their special car for years. And at this moment, some of the entrants across the globe were nearing the point of putting their cars on boats and planes to be sent for the Concours. The participant’s travel arrangements have long been made and the same can be said for the international cadre of judges.

However, it will come as a relief to the participants to know that the acceptance letters state that selected cars were invited to appear at the 70th celebration — even if it was delayed or cancelled. So the 70th Pebble Beach Concours will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021. All tickets purchased to date for the 70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be valid for next year. Meanwhile, attendees who have purchased the tickets but cannot attend the show in 2021, can request a refund.

Exterior

The cancellation of Pebble Beach Concours is the latest in the list of major auto shows affected by the pandemic. The Geneva Motor Show in March and Detroit Motor Show slated for June have been cancelled already, while the Beijing Motor Show is pushed to September. And the New York Auto Show has been rescheduled for August. Even the Paris Motor Show is impacted as it will be partially cancelled or will be reduced to a small scale event.

  • classic cars
  • Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
  • 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
  • Pebble Beach Concours
