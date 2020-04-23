BS6 Volkswagen Polo variants revised

Earlier in March, Volkswagen had launched the BS6 compliant variants of the Polo and the Vento. At the time of launch, the Polo was available in 1.0-litre MPI and 1.0-litre TSI engine options. The MPI engine option with a manual transmission was offered in Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus variants, while the TSI engine option was limited to Highline Plus and GT variants.

Interestingly, Volkswagen India has revised its variant lineup once again, where the 1.0-litre MPI engine option is now limited to the Trendline and Comfortline Plus variants. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is available only for the Highline Plus and GT variants. The Highline Plus is available in a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission option, while the Polo GT variant is limited to a six-speed manual transmission.

The ex-showroom variant-wise prices for the Volkswagen Polo are as follows –

Trendline 1.0-litre MPI (Non Metallic) – Rs 5,82,500

Trendline 1.0-litre MPI (Metallic) – Rs 5,92,500

Comfortline 1.0-litre MPI (Non Metallic) – Rs 6,76,500

Comfortline 1.0-litre MPI (Metallic) – Rs 6,86,500

Highline Plus 1.0-litre TSI – Rs 8,02,300

Highline Plus 1.0-litre TSI Automatic – Rs 9,12,600

GT – Rs 9,59,000