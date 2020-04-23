Volkswagen Vento BS6 1.0-litre TSI variant-wise prices revealed

- BS6 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine option available in five variants

- BS6 1.6-litre MPI petrol variant prices to be revealed soon

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen introduced the BS6 variants of the Vento and the Polo last month. Volkswagen has replaced the 1.2-litre TSI engine with a 1.0-litre TSI engine for the Vento as well as the Polo. The Vento gets the new BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI engine across five variants – Trendline, Comfortline Plus, Highline, Highline Plus and Highline Automatic (AT).

Here below are the variant-wise prices for the Vento with a BS6 1.0-litre TSI engine option –

Trendline (Non metallic) – Rs 8,86,500

Trendline (Metallic) – Rs 8,96,500

Comfortline Plus (Non Metallic) – Rs 9,99,900

Comfortline Plus (Metallic) – Rs 9,99,900

Highline MT – Rs 9,99,900

Highline Plus MT – Rs 11,99,000

Highline AT – Rs 12,09,700

Highline Plus AT – Rs 13,29,700

The three-cylinder, 1.0-litre petrol TSI petrol engine generates 108bhp between 5000-5500rpm and 175Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. This engine gets a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission option. The Vento will soon get a BS6 compliant 1.6-litre MPI naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engine which will produce around 103bhp at 5250rpm and 153Nm at 3,800rpm. Prices for the BS6 compliant 1.6-litre MPI variants are yet to be announced and will be known in the days to come.