Skoda Vision IN SUV India launch timeline revealed

April 23, 2020, 05:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Skoda Vision IN SUV India launch timeline revealed

- Skoda Vision IN could be christened as the Kliq

- The model will be launched in Q1 2021

Skoda India will launch the Vision IN SUV in India in Q2 2021. The launch timeline for the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival was revealed by Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda Auto India on a social media channel.

Unveiled in February this year, the Skoda Vision IN concept is the first model to be based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform. The model could be called the Skoda Kliq, details of which are available here.

Making its public debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, the Skoda Vision IN is also the first model from the India 2.0 project. The model is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 145bhp and 250Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a seven-speed DSG automatic unit with Shift-By-Wire technology.

Dimension wise, the Skoda Vision IN SUV measures 4,256mm in length while the wheelbase stands at 2,671mm. Feature highlights of the model include LED headlamps and tail lights, contrast coloured skid plates, 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Skoda’s virtual cockpit, variable second-row seating system, crystal elements on the dashboard and a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls.

  • Skoda
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Kliq
  • Kliq
