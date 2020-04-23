Range Rover Evoque driven - Now in pictures

Land Rover recently revealed the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque in a plug-in hybrid form. Even if these vehicles are slated to go on sale in international markets in the third quarter of this year, there’s no confirmation from JLR of bringing these PHEV variants to India. Still, we've driven the latest iteration of the Evoque, and here are pictures from its first drive review.

The manufacturer launched this 2020 Evoque in January, followed by its sibling, the Discovery Sport in February. The former is what we are looking at here and is currently on sale in India.

This is the second-generation Range Rover Evoque and is available in two different variants, S and R-Dynamic SE. It starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 54.94 lakh.

Design-wise, the new Evoque has evolved into a sophisticated one. Its evolution is characterised by a coupe-like silhouette, many sharp surfaces and a quite a unique roofline.

Up front are eye-catching premium LED headlights with signature DRLs. And if that wasn't enough, adding to the presence are animated directional indicators.

The silhouette of the SUV remains more or less the same as before, but now boasts of flush deployable door handles and the SUV rides on big 18-inch alloy wheels.

Its cabin is loaded with the latest features like a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and the Touch Pro Duo. It even has a smartphone integration capability with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Then, there are segment-first ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, Smart Settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings amongst many others.

We drove the diesel version powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that churns out 177bhp of power and 430 Nm of torque. This oil-burner comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.