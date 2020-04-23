Please Tell Us Your City

Range Rover Evoque driven - Now in pictures

April 23, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
796 Views
Be the first to comment
Range Rover Evoque driven - Now in pictures

Land Rover recently revealed the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque in a plug-in hybrid form. Even if these vehicles are slated to go on sale in international markets in the third quarter of this year, there’s no confirmation from JLR of bringing these PHEV variants to India. Still, we've driven the latest iteration of the Evoque, and here are pictures from its first drive review.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

The manufacturer launched this 2020 Evoque in January, followed by its sibling, the Discovery Sport in February. The former is what we are looking at here and is currently on sale in India.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

This is the second-generation Range Rover Evoque and is available in two different variants, S and R-Dynamic SE. It starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 54.94 lakh.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Design-wise, the new Evoque has evolved into a sophisticated one. Its evolution is characterised by a coupe-like silhouette, many sharp surfaces and a quite a unique roofline.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

Up front are eye-catching premium LED headlights with signature DRLs. And if that wasn't enough, adding to the presence are animated directional indicators.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

The silhouette of the SUV remains more or less the same as before, but now boasts of flush deployable door handles and the SUV rides on big 18-inch alloy wheels.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Interior

Its cabin is loaded with the latest features like a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and the Touch Pro Duo. It even has a smartphone integration capability with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Interior

Then, there are segment-first ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, Smart Settings with AI for driver seat, mirror, audio and climate settings amongst many others.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior

We drove the diesel version powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that churns out 177bhp of power and 430 Nm of torque. This oil-burner comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Exterior
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakh onwards

