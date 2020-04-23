Toyota Yaris Cross breaks cover as VW T-Cross rival

- Based on TNGA-B platform

- Gets a hybrid powertrain along with AWD

The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross was originally slated to be launched at the Geneva Motor Show. But with the show getting cancelled, Toyota has rendered the Yaris Cross digitally. The newest member of the Yaris family is a compact crossover in the same league as the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma and Nissan Juke in the European market.

Based on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, the compact SUV sits 4,180mm in length, is 1765mm wide and has a height of 1560mm. It has the same wheelbase as the Yaris supermini though, at 2560mm. Positioned below the C-HR, the Yaris Cross also shares many parts and equipment with its hatchback sibling.

Appearance-wise, the Yaris Cross takes its cues from other Toyota SUVs. Dominating the fascia is a two-tier grille with the Toyota logo sitting on top of the mesh grille. The high-placed headlamps are joined by vertical DRLs and circular fog lamps placed on the lower mesh grille. In profile, the Yaris Cross gets squared-off wheel arches and blacked-out floating roof design. At the back, the tail lamp design is somewhat akin to the one seen on the Toyota Altroz, albeit it is much sharper and blends well with the boxy design of the SUV. It also sits on 18-inch wheels which gels well with the overall stance of the SUV.

Toyota claims the Yaris Cross is targeted at buyers looking for a high-riding vehicle with the practicality of a city car. So the cabin is matched with Yaris hatchback however the SUV gets a larger floating touchscreen display and a digital instrument cluster. And the centre console is more calibrated for an SUV as well. At the back, the split seats add practicality to the cargo space which has adjustable height and split-space feature. In terms of powertrain, the Yaris Cross is currently offered with the 115bhp 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain which is also offered in the hatchback. It is also available with an AWD layout, which has a CO2 emission of mere 100g/km.

The Japanese carmaker plans to assemble the Yaris Cross at the same Valenciennes facility in France where the hatchback is also assembled. The European sales are slated to commence in 2021. Meanwhile, Indian debut of the Yaris Cross is unlikely. However, if it does hit our shores, we expect it to cut under the sub-four metre. So it will be Toyota’s take against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.