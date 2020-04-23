Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Yaris Cross breaks cover as VW T-Cross rival

Toyota Yaris Cross breaks cover as VW T-Cross rival

April 23, 2020, 11:47 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
60 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Yaris Cross breaks cover as VW T-Cross rival

- Based on TNGA-B platform

- Gets a hybrid powertrain along with AWD

The all-new Toyota Yaris Cross was originally slated to be launched at the Geneva Motor Show. But with the show getting cancelled, Toyota has rendered the Yaris Cross digitally. The newest member of the Yaris family is a compact crossover in the same league as the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma and Nissan Juke in the European market. 

Based on Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, the compact SUV sits 4,180mm in length, is 1765mm wide and has a height of 1560mm. It has the same wheelbase as the Yaris supermini though, at 2560mm. Positioned below the C-HR, the Yaris Cross also shares many parts and equipment with its hatchback sibling.

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Appearance-wise, the Yaris Cross takes its cues from other Toyota SUVs. Dominating the fascia is a two-tier grille with the Toyota logo sitting on top of the mesh grille. The high-placed headlamps are joined by vertical DRLs and circular fog lamps placed on the lower mesh grille. In profile, the Yaris Cross gets squared-off wheel arches and blacked-out floating roof design. At the back, the tail lamp design is somewhat akin to the one seen on the Toyota Altroz, albeit it is much sharper and blends well with the boxy design of the SUV. It also sits on 18-inch wheels which gels well with the overall stance of the SUV.

Toyota Yaris Interior

Toyota claims the Yaris Cross is targeted at buyers looking for a high-riding vehicle with the practicality of a city car. So the cabin is matched with Yaris hatchback however the SUV gets a larger floating touchscreen display and a digital instrument cluster. And the centre console is more calibrated for an SUV as well. At the back, the split seats add practicality to the cargo space which has adjustable height and split-space feature. In terms of powertrain, the Yaris Cross is currently offered with the 115bhp 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain which is also offered in the hatchback. It is also available with an AWD layout, which has a CO2 emission of mere 100g/km.

The Japanese carmaker plans to assemble the Yaris Cross at the same Valenciennes facility in France where the hatchback is also assembled. The European sales are slated to commence in 2021. Meanwhile, Indian debut of the Yaris Cross is unlikely. However, if it does hit our shores, we expect it to cut under the sub-four metre. So it will be Toyota’s take against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon

  • Toyota
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Yaris Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.65 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.23 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.74 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.03 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.75 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1594 Likes
169340 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3466 Likes
321806 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in