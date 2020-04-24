Bridgestone India provides PPE kits, meals and lifesaving kits

- Initiative spans across seven districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

- Has contributed 50 lakh for relief operations in and around Pune

Bridgestone India has undertaken initiatives to minimise the hardships of those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company has reached out to hospitals and stranded migrant labours and truck drivers in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. It has covered cities such as Pune, Indore, Dhar, Nanded, Aurangabad, Ranchi and Mumbai.

While Bridgestone India has supplied over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), its relief operations has offered 1.65 lakh meals to stranded migrant workers. Furthermore, it has provided 3,744 truckers with emergency survival kits which include groceries, personal safety items and hygiene products for 15 days.

Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India, said, “Bridgestone India is committed to support the emergency need of the society. Providing Personal Protective Equipment for medical and paramedical staff is the dire need of the hour. Also, migrant workers and stranded truckers in various parts of the country are in need of urgent attention. Providing lifesaving kits to these communities can ensure their safety. We are trying to reach the people through various efforts and it is our way to serve.”