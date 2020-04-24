Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Bridgestone India provides PPE kits, meals and lifesaving kits

Bridgestone India provides PPE kits, meals and lifesaving kits

April 24, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
27 Views
Be the first to comment
Bridgestone India provides PPE kits, meals and lifesaving kits

- Initiative spans across seven districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand

- Has contributed 50 lakh for relief operations in and around Pune

Bridgestone India has undertaken initiatives to minimise the hardships of those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The company has reached out to hospitals and stranded migrant labours and truck drivers in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. It has covered cities such as Pune, Indore, Dhar, Nanded, Aurangabad, Ranchi and Mumbai.

While Bridgestone India has supplied over 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), its relief operations has offered 1.65 lakh meals to stranded migrant workers. Furthermore, it has provided 3,744 truckers with emergency survival kits which include groceries, personal safety items and hygiene products for 15 days. 

Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India, said, “Bridgestone India is committed to support the emergency need of the society. Providing Personal Protective Equipment for medical and paramedical staff is the dire need of the hour. Also, migrant workers and stranded truckers in various parts of the country are in need of urgent attention. Providing lifesaving kits to these communities can ensure their safety. We are trying to reach the people through various efforts and it is our way to serve.”

  • Bridgestone tyres
  • COVID-19 support
  • Coronavirus support
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
112973 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in