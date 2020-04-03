Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata HBX spotted testing again; new details leaked

Tata HBX spotted testing again; new details leaked

April 03, 2020, 05:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
910 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata HBX spotted testing again; new details leaked

- Tata HBX will be launched in FY2021

- The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Motors recently revealed that the production-ready HBX would be launched in FY2021, details of which are available here. Now, ahead of its launch, a test-mule of the HBX has been spotted once again, revealing new details of the model.

Tata HBX Exterior

As seen in the spy image, the Tata HBX features the same tail light design as seen on the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. A few other visible details in the image include a high mounted stop lamp, rear bumper mounted number plate recess and adjustable rear head-rests.

Tata HBX Exterior

The Tata HBX concept that made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo was 90% production-ready. Based on the Alfa platform, the model will be positioned below the Nexon in the company’s product range. The HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4796 Likes
982788 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2516 Likes
210942 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in