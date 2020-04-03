Tata HBX spotted testing again; new details leaked

- Tata HBX will be launched in FY2021

- The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Tata Motors recently revealed that the production-ready HBX would be launched in FY2021, details of which are available here. Now, ahead of its launch, a test-mule of the HBX has been spotted once again, revealing new details of the model.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata HBX features the same tail light design as seen on the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. A few other visible details in the image include a high mounted stop lamp, rear bumper mounted number plate recess and adjustable rear head-rests.

The Tata HBX concept that made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo was 90% production-ready. Based on the Alfa platform, the model will be positioned below the Nexon in the company’s product range. The HBX is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

