Porsche Cayenne Coupe - Launch gallery

December 15, 2019, 05:18 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Porsche had hinted back in July that they will bring the Taycan and Cayenne Coupe to India. This was during the launch of the Macan facelift and now, before the end of 2019, the carmaker has officially launched the Cayenne Coupe. This car had made its global debut in March this year and marked its entry in the 'SUV-Coupe' segment. Let's take a finer look at its details through its launch gallery.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior

In one glance, one might mistake it for the regular Cayenne SUV as the Coupe looks similar to it. But it's on the rear quarter where one will spot the key differentiators.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior

The rearwards sloping roofline is 20mm lower than the standard SUV. Also, the A-pillar has also been made shallower, accentuating the sloping roofline.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior

In fact, Porsche is offering two different roof concepts on this Cayenne Coupe. The standard one is a panoramic glass roof while there's also an optional carbon fibre roof.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Interior

Step inside to find a familiar interior as it’s identical to that of the standard Cayenne. The dashboard is dominated by a large infotainment screen and an analogue clock - a typical Porsche element.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Interior

Then, the centre console has been redesigned with a haptic touch control surface. What’s more, the instrument cluster gets a typical analogue tachometer with two HD screens on either side. 

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Interior

Noteworthy features include a Porsche connect app and a Bose/Burmester sound system. Then, there are other features like adaptive air suspension, rear axle steering and many more.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Engine Bay

The base Cayenne Coupe comes powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine with 340bhp of power and 450Nm of torque. This model sprints from 0-100kmph in just six seconds.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Engine Bay

Powering the Cayenne Coupe Turbo is the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 mill producing 550bhp of power and 770Nm of torque. This version catapults to 100kmph from standstill in just 3.9 seconds.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Interior

Both the engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This, however, is not a PDK unit.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is hands down the most handsome looking SUV in its segment. It has the best proportions that any manufacturer could have managed in this body style.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Exterior
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.59 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.65 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.52 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.57 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.52 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.58 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.46 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.48 Crores onwards

