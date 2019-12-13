Production ready Tata Gravitas spotted ahead of launch

- Tata Gravitas test-mule features crash test orange camouflage

- The model will be launched in February 2020

The Tata Gravitas has been spotted testing once again ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in February next year. The model is a seven-seater version of the Harrier, which was codenamed as the H7X and also known as the Buzzard.

New spy images shared on the web reveal a production ready test-mule of the Tata Gravitas which is wrapped in orange coloured camouflage. The orange camouflaged cars are used for crash test compliance. The test-mule seems to be production ready, complete with the Tata logos at the front and rear.

Underpinned by the Omega platform, the Tata Gravitas is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic variant could be launched later. Rivals to the Tata Gravitas include the MG Hector, Honda CR-V and the Mahindra XUV500.

