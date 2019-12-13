Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design launched in India at Rs 39.9 lakhs

- Gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 187bhp/300Nm

- Gets radar based active safety features

- Based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA)

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design variant has been launched in India for a price of Rs 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new trim in the XC40 is powered by a BS6 compliant petrol engine and is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The vehicle is available in multiple colour options like crystal white pearl, bursting blue, glacier silver, onyx black, thunder grey and fusion red.

Under the hood, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 187bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox that powers the front wheels. Volvo boasts that the XC40 T4 R-Design is the only car in the segment that comes with radar-based Active Safety features like city safety with steering assist, which is active at speeds up to 50kmph and help in avoiding collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. Similarly, the Adaptive Cruise Control System helps in maintaining a safe distance on highways and there are other features like the on-coming lane mitigation, driver alerts, run-off road protection and roll stability control that reassure the driver as well as its occupants. The XC40 gets a safety cage and seven airbags for maximum protection.

Additionally, the feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for smart phones, two-zone climate control and a power tailgate. Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The XC40 T4 R-Design is our first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the first ever luxury car to win the ‘Premium Car Award 2019 by ICOTY’. It is also the ‘European Car of the Year 2018’. Our attractive pricing for the R-Design will gain a lot of traction for this variant. We are conscious of the customer’s preferences in features and made this entry level variant fully loaded.”