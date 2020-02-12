New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variant details out; bookings open

- Will be available in seven variants across four trims

- Only automatic variants will get the SHVS mild hybrid system

- Gets a 103bhp/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol motor

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, ahead of its launch sometime in the weeks to come, variant details of the new Vitara Brezza are out. The compact SUV will be available in seven variants across four trims and two gearbox options. Interestingly, only the automatic variants will come with a smart hybrid system. Listed below are the variant line-up of the Vitara Brezza facelift.

New Maruti Vitara Brezza variant Line-up

Variant Manual Automatic (Smart Hybrid) LXi Yes NA VXi Yes Yes ZXi Yes Yes ZXi+ Yes Yes

Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started taking bookings for the Vitara Brezza facelift for an amount of Rs 11,000. The refreshed model comes with a set of new LED projector headlamps, new chrome grille, revised bumper and LED fog lamps. It also gets new 16-inch machined alloys and LED taillights. While the cabin layout hasn’t changed much, Maruti Suzuki is offering new upholstery for the seats and there’s also a leather wrapped steering wheel on offer.

As a part of the lifecycle update, the new Vitara Brezza also comes loaded with an auto-dimming IRVM and a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic.

Compared to the diesel Vitara Brezza, which has been discontinued now, the petrol version is expected to be launched at a lower price point. We expect the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to start at around Rs 7 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Photos: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi