Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variant details out; bookings open

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variant details out; bookings open

February 12, 2020, 03:52 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
40399 Views
Be the first to comment
New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variant details out; bookings open

- Will be available in seven variants across four trims

- Only automatic variants will get the SHVS mild hybrid system

- Gets a 103bhp/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol motor

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Vitara Brezza facelift at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, ahead of its launch sometime in the weeks to come, variant details of the new Vitara Brezza are out. The compact SUV will be available in seven variants across four trims and two gearbox options. Interestingly, only the automatic variants will come with a smart hybrid system. Listed below are the variant line-up of the Vitara Brezza facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior Left Side View

New Maruti Vitara Brezza variant Line-up

Variant              ManualAutomatic (Smart Hybrid)
LXiYesNA
VXiYesYes
ZXiYesYes
ZXi+YesYes

Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started taking bookings for the Vitara Brezza facelift for an amount of Rs 11,000. The refreshed model comes with a set of new LED projector headlamps, new chrome grille, revised bumper and LED fog lamps. It also gets new 16-inch machined alloys and LED taillights. While the cabin layout hasn’t changed much, Maruti Suzuki is offering new upholstery for the seats and there’s also a leather wrapped steering wheel on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior Dashboard Steering Wheel Music System

As a part of the lifecycle update, the new Vitara Brezza also comes loaded with an auto-dimming IRVM and a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. It is coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Exterior Rear Right Three-Quarter

Compared to the diesel Vitara Brezza, which has been discontinued now, the petrol version is expected to be launched at a lower price point. We expect the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to start at around Rs 7 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Photos: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Variants
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

222 Likes
175350 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

25 Likes
19140 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Internet. Electric. What's Next?

#MGAtAutoExpo

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in