All About Cars: Urban Cruiser or Vitara Brezza, MG Gloster pricing, car buying questions answered

All About Cars is now live! It is CarWale’s weekly show wherein we talk about the top stories of the week gone by, about a new car we drove during the week, and more importantly, we answer all your questions. So , if you have anything you want answered, please ask in the comments below.

This week, we talk about the newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser. We tell you how the Urban Cruiser compares with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza on which the former is based. We also talk about the differences between the Maruti SUV and the Toyota SUV, and discuss if the Urban Cruiser is better than the Vitara Brezza.

Further, we talk about the new Mercedes GLE AMG 53 Coupe launch, and the new MG Gloster. We tell you how the MG Gloster compares with the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. And, what the MG Gloster pricing should be for it to work.

We then talk about our experience of driving the new Ford Endeavour Black Edition and about what is good and bad about the SUV. Furthermore, All About Cars also answers questions about which new car to buy. This week we tell you which is the best seven-seat MPV to buy. Whether one should go in for the Maruti Suzuki Swift, the Tata Tiago, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio or the Hyundai Grand i10. We also tell you which is the better car to buy - the Renault Kwid AMT or the Maruti Suzuki SPresso AMT. And finally, if you are not sure about which luxury car to buy between the Skoda Superb or the Toyota Camry; the BMW 3 Series or the Mercedes Benz C-Class; or an entry-level luxury SUV, we answer that as well.

So give it a watch and let us know if you thought of it!

Click here to watch All About Cars With Vikrant