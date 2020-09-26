2020 Mini Clubman Cooper S introduced in India at Rs 41.90 lakh

- Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 189bhp/280Nm

- Offers a wide range of customisation options to suit individual taste

Back in February, MINI had introduced the Clubman India Summer Red Edition at a starting price of Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This time around, the British automotive marque has launched the 2020 MINI Clubman Cooper S in India at a starting price of Rs 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The moonwalk grey metallic colour is standard, while customers will have to spend additional Rs 63,000 for colour options such as British racing green, chilli red, melting silver, midnight black, pepper white, starlight blue, thunder grey, and white silver. The enigmatic black colour option is available for an additional cost of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Mechanically, the new MINI Clubman Cooper S is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100kmph in 7.2 seconds. The Clubman Cooper S returns a fuel economy of 13.79 kmpl. In terms of safety, it gets front airbags, brake assist, crash sensor, ABS, runflat indicator, dynamic stability control, three-point seat belts, cornering brake control, and warning triangle with first-aid kit.

Customers can opt from body-coloured roof and mirror caps, black roof and mirror caps, and white roof and mirror caps. The new Clubman Cooper S can be had in either silver, vent spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels or black, net spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels. Some of the other standard feature highlights include LED headlights, LED fog lights, rear fog lights, rain sensors, white direction indicator lights, runflat tyres, and chrome-plated double exhaust tailpipe finisher.

As for the interior, the new MINI Clubman Cooper S offers two interior surface colour options – grey checkered and piano black. The vehicle also offers electric seat adjustment in front with memory function for driver, automatic AC, MINI driving modes, Bluetooth hands-free, lights package, centre armrest, multifunction steering wheel, smokers package, sports seats, velour floor mats and storage compartment package.

Apart from the standard feature list, MINI has always offered a number of customisation options. Interested customers may opt from a range of options for alloy wheels, upholstery, exterior and interior equipment.