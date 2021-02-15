Mini Clubman and Countryman painted sinister black in new Shadow Edition

- Exclusive for UK market

- Midnight black colour with Shadow graphics, logos and an exclusive bonnet design

Mini has announced a range of new Shadow Edition for the Clubman Countryman in the UK market. The pair gets decorated with midnight black metallic exterior body paint, with contrasting silver roof and mirror caps and a piano black exterior, adding sinister drama to the quintessential British duo.

Based on the Cooper and Cooper S engines, customers have an option of choosing between both manual and automatic transmission, with the All4 plug-in hybrid also on offer with the Countryman. The Shadow Edition exterior features a 19-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke alloy wheels, and JCW aerodynamic kit including the large spoiler and attractive looking LED lights.

Meanwhile, the special edition has a graphic on the bonnet and the A-panel, while the lower roof features the Shadow logo. The black roof rails are offered as standard on the Countryman and as an optional fitment for the Clubman.

Inside, the Shadow Edition has Anthracite headlining and a piano black trim complete with dash trim and treadplates highlighted with additional graphics. Completing the interiors are the JCW sports seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel with contrast stitching done in 'chilli red'. In terms of equipment, there’s the new 5.5-inch digital display cockpit, Bluetooth with USB, rear park distance control, interior lights pack and Mini driving modes, switchable between sport, mid and green settings.

If the customers are feeling extravagant, they can also take on the ‘Excitement Pack’. It includes the Mini logo projection and LED mood lighting. Or the ‘Navigation Pack’ offers an 8.8-inch display with MINI Navigation, real-time traffic information (RTTI), Apple CarPlay and intelligent emergency calling, both as standard. Moreover, Comfort Pack, Comfort Plus Pack and Navigation Plus Pack, also include wireless charging and head-up display, as optional.

After offering the Shadow Edition in the UK, something similar could follow for the models in other countries. We could expect Mini India to also introduce Shadow Edition on some models in the country in the coming years.