Volkswagen India introduces Das WeltAuto Excellence Centres

- Volkswagen currently has 105 DWA outlets in India

- The company plans to open 17 new outlets in 2020-21

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the launch of its digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars, christened as Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centres. The new service was virtually inaugurated by opening five outlets in a day across Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, and Thrissur. Through this initiative, the brand aims to strengthen its solution to buy, sell, or exchange certified pre-owned cars. Customers can avail a bouquet of features including professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages, and hassle-free transfer.

Customers can choose from used cars that are checked and certified, while also offering genuine accessories, service, and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance, and financial support. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes scrutiny based on a 160-point checklist and is certified after the successful completion of the process and inspection by a third-party inspector.

Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Centres by 2021, which will be based on stringent internal guidelines. The brand has enabled digitisation across all DWA Excellence Centres for a contactless experience. Prospective customers can immerse themselves in a complete digital experience that ranges from integrated online buying or selling on the DWA website to self-valuation of the car through the Das WeltAuto Valuator app. The mobile application offers valuations based on the algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’.

Commenting on the initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Customer experience is at the core of our brand philosophy and with the introduction of DWA Excellence Centre, we believe we will be catering to the ever-evolving pre-owned car segment. Our aim is to offer customised services, provide customers with peace of mind by making the process of buying, selling, or exchanging pre-owned cars effortless and hassle-free.”