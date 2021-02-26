2021 Mini 5-door gets newer fascia and additional equipment

- Will go on sale in the European market in March

- Gets unique Multitone Roof as part of the update

The MY2021 Mini 5-door has been revealed by the British carmaker with updated styling and a revised feature list. Being a more practical option in the Mini range, the 5-door now wears a redesigned fascia and also debuts the unique Multitone Roof in the Mini line-up.

Compared to the 3-door, the 5-door Mini has a 72mm longer wheelbase and an increased body length of 160mm. In terms of styling, the front hexagonal radiator grille and the round headlights are tweaked with a ‘French-beard’ style fascia. The redesigned LED headlights are now standard, as are the LED rear lights in the distinctive Union Jack design. The large squared-off air intakes replace the fog lights. And customers can also opt for Adaptive LEDs as an optional extra.

In addition to the Piano Black exterior option, the Multitone Roof offers new possibilities for individualising the exteriors. With the Multitone Roof three shades of any particular colour can be combined for an individual paint scheme. For example, the roof paint can be had with a flowing colour gradient from San Marino Blue in the front to Pearly Aqua in the middle to Jet Black in the rear as a part of the Multitone Roof paint scheme. The Multitone Roof can be combined with almost all exterior paint finishes available for the 5-door.

On the inside, the advanced cockpit design and new comfort features get a reworked instrument cluster with an 8.8-inch touch display as standard. The centre air vents are now flush with the interior surfaces and the driver's side gets an optional multifunctional instrument display. Now standard is the sports leather steering wheel with a heating option as well.

There are three seats available in the second row with noticeably more interior width, legroom and headroom. The luggage compartment volume can be increased by folding down the standard 60:40 split rear seat backrests from 278 litres to up to 941 litres. Ambient lighting in the 5-door is configurable along with the graphic display and two moods – Lounge and Sport.

Sales of the new and updated Mini 5-door will commence in March 2021 for the British and European markets. Indian debut is likely, but that will take some time.